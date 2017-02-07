The Wenatchee World

Bonnie Orr to present gardening program

by Linda Barta
Celebrations
WATERVILLE — WSU Master Gardener Bonnie Orr will speak from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan St.

Orr will talk about water conservation in the garden, with the importance of mulching, drought-tolerant plants, shrubs, grasses and ground covers.

The program, sponsored by Friends of the Waterville Library, is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Sharon LaCrosse at (253) 857-2585 or the library at 745-8354. 

