Brady to give Super Bowl MVP truck to White

HOUSTON — Two years ago, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gave the truck he received as Super Bowl XLIX Most Valuable Player to cornerback Malcolm Butler for his game-saving interception. This year, he has plans to do something similar.

"I think James White deserves it," Brady said Monday morning at the traditional Super Bowl MVP news conference.

White, a third-year running back from Wisconsin, set Super Bowl records with 14 receptions and 20 points scored in Sunday's dramatic 34-28 comeback…