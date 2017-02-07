Court to hear arguments today on travel ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments today over whether to restore President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.

In a brief filed on Monday, the Justice Department said last week’s suspension of Trump’s order by a federal judge was too broad and “at most” should be limited to people who were already granted entry to the country and were temporarily abroad,…