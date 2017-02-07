Facebook, Google join drive against fake news in France

PARIS — Giant Internet firms Facebook and Google joined forces with news organizations on Monday to launch new fact-checking tools designed to root out “fake news” stories in France ahead of the country’s presidential election.

Social networks and news aggregators came under fire during the U.S. presidential vote when it became clear they had inadvertently fanned false news reports.

Facebook, said it would work with eight French news organizations, including news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), news channel BFM TV, and…