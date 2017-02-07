The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Watch issued February 07 at 3:41AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM EXPECTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY... .A MOIST AND COLD LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BRING INITIALLY ACCUMULATING SNOW IN THE BASIN FOLLOWED BY A MESSY CHANGE OVER PERIOD THAT COULD INCLUDE FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET FOR PARTS OF THE REGION. IN THE MOUNTAINS, MORE HEAVY SNOW IS ANTICIPATED.

This Afternoon

Hi26° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi25° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi34° Wintry Mix then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo32° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Funeral Service Directory

Website Staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

Friday, Feb. 10

Pat Wisemore, 83, of Leavenworth: 1 p.m. memorial service at Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene. Refreshments will follow. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.

Saturday, Feb. 11 

Paul Bruce Williams, 65, of Cashmere: 2 p.m. memorial service at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

