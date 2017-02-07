Funeral Service Directory

Friday, Feb. 10

Pat Wisemore, 83, of Leavenworth: 1 p.m. memorial service at Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene. Refreshments will follow. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Paul Bruce Williams, 65, of Cashmere: 2 p.m. memorial service at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.