Funeral Service Directory
Friday, Feb. 10
Pat Wisemore, 83, of Leavenworth: 1 p.m. memorial service at Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene. Refreshments will follow. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Paul Bruce Williams, 65, of Cashmere: 2 p.m. memorial service at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
