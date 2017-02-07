Genealogical group to showcase collections

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society will showcase its collections of marriage records and anniversary announcements from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays in February at the WAGS Genealogy Library, 127 S. Mission St. in the Museum Annex building.

The collection, compiled from local newspaper notices, cover more than a century of special celebrations.

For more information, visit wags-web.org.