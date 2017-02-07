The Wenatchee World

Weather:

13°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo14° Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi26° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi25° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi34° Wintry Mix then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo32° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Genealogical group to showcase collections

by Lindsay Francis
Celebrations
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society will showcase its collections of marriage records and anniversary announcements from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays in February at the WAGS Genealogy Library, 127 S. Mission St. in the Museum Annex building.

The collection, compiled from local newspaper notices, cover more than a century of special celebrations.

For more information, visit wags-web.org.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 