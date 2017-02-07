George W. “Pete” Barnett
George W. “Pete” Barnett
March 14, 1930 - February 2, 2017
George W. “Pete” Barnett, of East Wenatchee, WA, age 86, passed away on
February 2, 2017, in Wenatchee, WA, following an extended illness. He was born
to George and Gracie May Barnett on March 14, 1930, in Pocahontas, AR. He
married Alma Maxine Warren on March 12, 1953, in New Mexico. They moved back
to East Wenatchee permanently, in 1976, when he started working for Van Doren
Sales as a welder/fabricator. George and Maxine were able to eventually buy
land of their own and became apple orchardists. George had a love of gambling
and made many trips to Mill Bay Casino, first with Maxine and then alone,
gaining many friends in the process.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine; and his son, Steve. He is
survived by his two grandchildren: Alissa Barnett and Kyle(Adrianna) Barnett;
and by his ex-daughter-in-law, Judy Thompson.
We would like to thank the staff of Colonial Vista Rehab and Long Term Care
for their incredible kindness and support.
No service will be held, but any memorials may be made to Okanogan County
Transportation and Nutrition (OCTN), P.O. Box 711 Omak, WA, 98841. Please
express your thoughts and memories on the online guest book at
jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral
Home.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy