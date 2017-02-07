The Wenatchee World

Weather:

13°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo14° Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi26° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi25° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi34° Wintry Mix then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo32° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Giant panda leaving National Zoo

by Michael E. RuaneThe Washington Post
Features
Send to Kindle
Print This

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Bao Bao, the National Zoo’s 3-year-old female giant panda, will be shipped to China on February 21, the zoo said Monday.

The move is part of a long-standing arrangement with China, whereby any giant panda cubs born in the U.S. must go to China around the age of four. China owns all giant pandas in the U.S. and leases them to American zoos.

Bao Bao will be four on August 23. In China, giant pandas participate in…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 