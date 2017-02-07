Giant panda leaving National Zoo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Bao Bao, the National Zoo’s 3-year-old female giant panda, will be shipped to China on February 21, the zoo said Monday.
The move is part of a long-standing arrangement with China, whereby any giant panda cubs born in the U.S. must go to China around the age of four. China owns all giant pandas in the U.S. and leases them to American zoos.
Bao Bao will be four on August 23. In China, giant pandas participate in…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.