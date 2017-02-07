How Washington state became the epicenter of resistance to Trumps agenda

As President Donald Trump weathered his first two weeks in office, a surprising number of roadblocks to his agenda cropped up from another Washington, more than 2,500 miles away.

Acting swiftly and with a united front, leaders from the Evergreen State have marshaled a powerful resistance to Trump’s administration - the combination of a left-leaning populace, outspoken Democratic lawmakers, legal efforts spearheaded by a resolute attorney general and support from several Seattle-area tech companies wary of Trump’s policies.

On Jan.…