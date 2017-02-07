In-school health clinic moves in-house

WENATCHEE — Last year’s expansion and remodel at Lincoln Elementary School has resulted in an unexpected opportunity — space for a primary care health clinic.

A separate clinic building on the school campus at 1224 Methow St. remains on the wish list for the future, but for now, the focus will shift to securing funding to pay for medical staff, equipment and supplies, which most likely will come through a three-year grant.

Columbia Valley Community Health and the Wenatchee School…