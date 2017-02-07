Kiwanis club seeks nominations for annual service award

CASHMERE — The Wacoka Kiwanis Club has opened nominations for the “25th Friend of the Young Child” recognition award. Nominations must be received by March 31.

The award recognizes individuals from Monitor, Cashmere or Dryden who have made a significant contribution to further the the health, education or welfare of young children.

Letters of nomination should list the nominee’s name and address, a specific listing of the amount of time the nominee has spent devoted to either health, education or the…