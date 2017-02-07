The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Watch issued February 07 at 3:41AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM EXPECTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY... .A MOIST AND COLD LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BRING INITIALLY ACCUMULATING SNOW IN THE BASIN FOLLOWED BY A MESSY CHANGE OVER PERIOD THAT COULD INCLUDE FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET FOR PARTS OF THE REGION. IN THE MOUNTAINS, MORE HEAVY SNOW IS ANTICIPATED.

Today

Hi26° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi25° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi34° Wintry Mix then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo32° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Meet the man who keeps the train set on track at museum

by By Christopher BorrelliChicago Tribune
CHICAGO — The United States of William Davidson stretches coast to coast, from the port of Seattle where Chinese trawlers unload their catch inches from the sushi bars, to the coast of Chicago. The eastern continental shelf of the United States of William Davidson is located at Michigan Avenue. There is nothing east of it, just a sharp drop-off into oblivion. West of Michigan Avenue, there is the Loop and the South Side, and the West Side of Chicago; there…

Advertisements

 