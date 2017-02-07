Meet the man who keeps the train set on track at museum

CHICAGO — The United States of William Davidson stretches coast to coast, from the port of Seattle where Chinese trawlers unload their catch inches from the sushi bars, to the coast of Chicago. The eastern continental shelf of the United States of William Davidson is located at Michigan Avenue. There is nothing east of it, just a sharp drop-off into oblivion. West of Michigan Avenue, there is the Loop and the South Side, and the West Side of Chicago; there…