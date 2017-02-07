MLB proposes to raise the strike zone
NEW YORK — Is this the year baseball raises the strike zone? Is it the year the sport finally does away with the practice of lobbing four balls toward home plate to issue an intentional walk? Major League Baseball has made formal proposals to the players’ union to usher in both of those changes, sources said.
Neither of those innovations can be implemented without approval of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The union is currently in the process of feeling…