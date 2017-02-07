The Wenatchee World

Newhouse office gets an earful

by K.C. Mehaffey
OMAK — A crowd of constituents showed up for U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse's mobile office hours in Omak on Monday to talk to his staff about a number of issues.

And talk they did.

Those attending said this was their first chance to express concerns to their federal representative about a variety of issues since President Donald Trump was inaugurated. Those issues ranged from repealing the Affordable Care Act to transferring public lands, loosening environmental regulations and banning travel from…

