100 years ago — 1917

♦ F.M. Sorley has been selected to succeed Cameron Squires as local head of the Wenatchee Valley Box Agency, which has disposition of the boxes made by the Great Northern Lumber Co., Peshastin Lumber Co. and the Cashmere Lumber Co. Squires has left for Portland where he will become manager of the state agency for Chalmers and Packard automobiles.

♦ Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Becker entertained friends at a pinochle party last evening at their home on…