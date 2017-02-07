Pierce gets one last moment in TD Garden

BOSTON — Paul Pierce had never gone scoreless in a game at TD Garden during his 18-year NBA career. And he wasn’t about to let that change during his final visit to Boston.
After getting subbed back in to a raucous ovation with 19.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Pierce hit a 3-pointer over Isaiah Thomas as Boston fans went delirious for a storybook ending to Pierce’s last game at the Garden.
The Celtics emerged with a 107-102 triumph.
…
