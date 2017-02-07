The Wenatchee World

Weather:

14°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Storm Watch issued February 07 at 3:41AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM EXPECTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY... .A MOIST AND COLD LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BRING INITIALLY ACCUMULATING SNOW IN THE BASIN FOLLOWED BY A MESSY CHANGE OVER PERIOD THAT COULD INCLUDE FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET FOR PARTS OF THE REGION. IN THE MOUNTAINS, MORE HEAVY SNOW IS ANTICIPATED.

Today

Hi26° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi25° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi34° Wintry Mix then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo32° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Pierce gets one last moment in TD Garden

by World news services
Send to Kindle
Print This

BOSTON — Paul Pierce had never gone scoreless in a game at TD Garden during his 18-year NBA career. And he wasn’t about to let that change during his final visit to Boston.

After getting subbed back in to a raucous ovation with 19.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Pierce hit a 3-pointer over Isaiah Thomas as Boston fans went delirious for a storybook ending to Pierce’s last game at the Garden.

The Celtics emerged with a 107-102 triumph.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 