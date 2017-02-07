Prep Tuesday: Wenatchee boys basketball team storms back to beat Moses Lake

WENATCHEE — Facing a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the second-place team in the Columbia Basin Big Nine standings, the outlook for the Wenatchee boys basketball team didn’t look good Tuesday night. But an alteration defensively set the stage for a stirring Panthers comeback as Wenatchee’s Senior Night ended with a bang.

Wenatchee went to a full-court man-to-man defense to try to switch the momentum down the stretch of the clash with Moses Lake at Wenatchee High School,…