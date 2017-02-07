The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued February 07 at 10:00PM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY... .A moist and cold low pressure system is expected to initially bring accumulating snow across the region, followed by a change over period that could include freezing rain and sleet for parts of the region. In the mountains, more heavy snow is anticipated. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO

Tonight

Lo15° Patchy Fog

Wednesday

Hi25° Heavy Snow and Patchy Fog

Wednesday Night

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi35° Wintry Mix Likely then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Showers

Friday

Hi37° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi36° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Prep Tuesday: Wenatchee boys basketball team storms back to beat Moses Lake

by Daniel Rubens.
WENATCHEE — Facing a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the second-place team in the Columbia Basin Big Nine standings, the outlook for the Wenatchee boys basketball team didn’t look good Tuesday night. But an alteration defensively set the stage for a stirring Panthers comeback as Wenatchee’s Senior Night ended with a bang.

Wenatchee went to a full-court man-to-man defense to try to switch the momentum down the stretch of the clash with Moses Lake at Wenatchee High School,…

