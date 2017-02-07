Presentation will feature footage of snorkeling adventures

WENATCHEE — Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group will host a multimedia presentation at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

“Underwater Odyssey: River Snorkeling with Russ Rickets” will feature photos and videos that show native fish in their natural environment. The presentation will run 70 minutes.

The event is free and open to the public, but a $5 donation is suggested.

For more information, contact Taylor Belisle at 630-3174.