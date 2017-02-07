The Wenatchee World

Weather:

13°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo14° Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi26° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi25° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi34° Wintry Mix then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo32° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Presentation will feature footage of snorkeling adventures

by Lindsay Francis
Celebrations
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group will host a multimedia presentation at  7 p.m. Feb. 21 at The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

“Underwater Odyssey: River Snorkeling with Russ Rickets” will feature photos and videos that show native fish in their natural environment. The presentation will run 70 minutes.

The event is free and open to the public, but a $5 donation is suggested.

For more information, contact Taylor Belisle at 630-3174.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 