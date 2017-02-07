The Wenatchee World

Weather:

24°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Storm Watch issued February 07 at 3:41AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM EXPECTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY... .A MOIST AND COLD LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BRING INITIALLY ACCUMULATING SNOW IN THE BASIN FOLLOWED BY A MESSY CHANGE OVER PERIOD THAT COULD INCLUDE FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET FOR PARTS OF THE REGION. IN THE MOUNTAINS, MORE HEAVY SNOW IS ANTICIPATED.

This Afternoon

Hi26° Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi25° Heavy Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi35° Wintry Mix Likely then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Showers

Friday

Hi37° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi36° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Riley named new WVC vice president of administrative services

by Nevonne McDaniels
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Brett Riley started Feb. 1 as Wenatchee Valley College’s vice president of administrative services.

He replaces Suzie Benson, who retired in January.

Benson started working at WVC in 1978 as an office assistant. She was promoted to director of fiscal services in 2000 and became vice president of administrative services in 2007. She was involved in numerous construction projects, including the WVC Residence Hall, the Music and Art Center and the new student recreation center.

Riley was recently…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 