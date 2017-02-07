Roy Lee Ennis

Orondo, WA

Roy Lee Ennis, Sr., age 77 passed away on February 2, 2017, at his home in

Orondo, WA. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing.

He was born August 17, 1939, in St. James, AR, to Jewell and Esther Ennis. He

spent his adolescent life in St. James, attending school and working as a

logger. On November 3, 1961, he married Shirley Estes in Melbourne, AR. In

1964, they traveled to Orondo, WA, where he worked in various orchards, and

made Orondo their home. He retired in 1989 from the Washington State Tree

Fruit Research Center. Our father had the best sense of humor and could make

anybody laugh at any given moment. He was smart, witty, and a hard worker. Dad

had many friends (too many to list) that he enjoyed fishing, hunting beside,

many hills roamed and a lot of time waiting with those “ole boys”. He enjoyed

being in the orchard with his kids and grandkids. He was so proud of his home

grown fruit accomplishments. Dad told some good stories, and he was a man of

religion, a true believer in Jesus Christ. He loved reading the bible to

himself and out loud to his kids. Dad, we are all going to miss you, and we

will carry all those memories forever.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Estes) Ennis of the home; his only son,

Roy Lee Ennis Jr. of Spencer, TN; and three daughters, Robbie Glenn (Rick) of

Orondo, WA, Pamela Page (Gordon) of Wenatchee, WA, and Melinda Ennis (Brendan)

of Tacoma, WA. Dad is also survived by adopted children: Coriey Burkman of

Phenix City, AL, Armando Gonzalez and his wife, Nicole Gonzalez, of Orondo,

WA. Dad was blessed with seven grandchildren: Michael Cargile of Lakewood, WA,

Jessica and Kayla Ennis of Spencer, TN, Keely Ennis of Tacoma, WA, Rusty Glenn

of Lake Stevens, WA, Freddy and Nixs Gonzalez of Orondo, WA. He was also

blessed with three great-grandchildren: Zeniya, Kyser, and Draven. He was very

close to his two only living siblings, Linda (Ennis) Streeter of Tonasket, WA,

and Melvin Ennis of Melbourne, AR. He is also survived by numerous nieces,

nephews and cousins. Dad was preceded in death by an infant son, Royce Lynn

Ennis; his parents; a brother, Ray Ennis; two sisters, Hazel Foster (Ennis),

and Edna Wheeler (Ennis).

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at

Telford’s Chapel of the Valley. Concluding services and interment will follow

at the Orondo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Dad’s wishes were to have all

proceeds go to the American Lung Association in his name. The family wishes to

thank Hospice and Bellevue Healthcare for their help during this time.

Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.