Schools cope with snow days

NCW — Soap Lake School District Superintendent Rick Winters has a new respect for weather.com.

“I’ve become a bit more trusting. They’re pretty accurate,” he said.

He also has become a fan of group texts, which he and other school district employees are using this year to gather intel and make decisions about school closures.

As of Tuesday, Soap Lake schools had closed 13 days because of winter weather, with conditions running the gamut from icy roads, snow and snow…