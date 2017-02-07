Semi-truck still in Columbia River

VANTAGE — The semi-truck trailer that was lodged on a sandbar in the Columbia River near Priest Rapids Dam Monday afternoon was still in the river Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, a semi-truck driven by 44-year-old Richard Hearron, of Outlook, rolled off an embankment on Highway 243 south of the Vantage Bridge and into the Columbia River, according to Washington State Patrol. The truck’s trailer, filled with apples, detached and began floating toward Priest Rapids Dam.

State Patrol closed Highway 243 while crews pulled the truck back onto the highway.

Hearron was transported to Quincy Valley Hospital with what was described by State Patrol spokesman Brian Moore as a significant, but not life-threatening injury. Hearron was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The trailer stopped on a sandbar. Crews with Grant County PUD launched boats and managed to secure ropes from the trailer to the shore. No apples have been reported lost.

It appears that recovery of the trailer is being handled by the company that owns the truck and trailer.

Grant County PUD stated that retrieval is out of their hands and State Patrol won’t be involved unless there’s a need to close Highway 243, according to spokesmen for both agencies.

Thomas Stredwick, public affairs manager for the PUD, said it’s hard to say what would have happened if the trailer continued downriver and struck the dam. He noted that the PUD has emergency procedures in place for a number of scenarios, though a semi-trailer was a new one.

