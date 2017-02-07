Sisters, both in their 90s, are a striking pair

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — At AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn, bowling pins fell to the floor with a thud as the “Skrew Ballz” racked up a hefty number of strikes and spares.

Front and center of the team were Adele Hamad and her sister Jane Hamad. The latter was born “Sadie” but changed her name because she “thought it was so old-fashioned.”

Although the ladies are in their 90s, they don’t act like it.

Jane, 93, and Adele, 90, both lifelong…