Sisters, both in their 90s, are a striking pair

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — At AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn, bowling pins fell to the floor with a thud as the “Skrew Ballz” racked up a hefty number of strikes and spares.
Front and center of the team were Adele Hamad and her sister Jane Hamad. The latter was born “Sadie” but changed her name because she “thought it was so old-fashioned.”
Although the ladies are in their 90s, they don’t act like it.
Jane, 93, and Adele, 90, both lifelong…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.