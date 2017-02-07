Snowpack lags despite helpful weekend storms

WENATCHEE — This weekend’s snow storms have helped push the region into a normal range of expected mountain runoff, but mountain snowpack is still lagging, experts said Monday.

The Northwest River Forecast Center, an agency linked to the National Weather Service, Monday was predicting river flows on the Columbia River at Grand Coulee Dam at 94 percent of normal for January through July and 97 percent of normal through September.

Those estimates, updated Monday, compare to 87 percent of normal estimated in late January, Janet Jaspers, the PUD’s energy planning and trading manager, told PUD commissioners Monday.

Columbia flowed at 95 percent of normal in all of 2016.

Basin snowpack above Lake Chelan is about 76 percent of average, according to snow sites monitored by the PUD. The Northwest River Forecast Center is predicting 89 percent seasonal runoff, April through July.

The lake’s elevation of 1088.25 feet Monday was two feet above target, with the utility generating as much as it can at the Lake Chelan Dam powerhouse.

Forecasts call for a slightly better chance of warmer, wetter conditions through April, Jaspers said.

Precipitation forecasts for British Columbia, which helps feed Columbia River flows, are also above normal, she said.

Despite heavier than usual snowfall in the valleys, mountain snowpack remains below normal, Scott Pattee, water supply specialist with a regional office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The agency forecasts stream flows during the summer and fall months, when water is needed for irrigation.

The agency is currently forecasting stream flows this summer on the Entiat River to be 78 percent of average, and 80 percent on Icicle Creek. From April through September, its forecast for the Wenatchee River at Plain is 78 percent of average, up from 61 percent in January.

That’s not necessarily cause for concern, Pattee says, because about 40 percent of the winter season is still left and could bring substantial additional snowfall.

“If we got a couple more good blasts (of snow) it would really pull us out of the hole,” Pattee said Monday. “My fear is that it will stop snowing. It’s still a little early in the season. These storms over the weekend really helped.”