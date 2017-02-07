The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Watch issued February 07 at 3:41AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM EXPECTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY... .A MOIST AND COLD LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BRING INITIALLY ACCUMULATING SNOW IN THE BASIN FOLLOWED BY A MESSY CHANGE OVER PERIOD THAT COULD INCLUDE FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET FOR PARTS OF THE REGION. IN THE MOUNTAINS, MORE HEAVY SNOW IS ANTICIPATED.

This Afternoon

Hi26° Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi25° Heavy Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi35° Wintry Mix Likely then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Showers

Friday

Hi37° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi36° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

State Patrol to you: Slow down

by Pete O'Cain
Public Safety
NCW — Slippery road conditions continue to take their toll on drivers and vehicles with over 40 accidents — almost all non-injury — reported in the area Monday and early Tuesday.

RiverCom dispatch logs show 36 accidents from midnight Monday to early Tuesday morning in Chelan County, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. There was one accident reported Monday in Douglas County and two in Okanogan County.

State Patrol reported six accidents from 9 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday on highways in Chelan and Douglas counties.

State Patrol spokesman Brian Moore has repeatedly stated that winter collisions can be prevented by driving slower.

Driving conditions are expected to worsen Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday.

If we have another significant snowfall like we did Sunday to Monday, then drivers are going to have to slow down,” Moore said.

Area forecasts:

  • Wenatchee is forecasted to receive three to seven inches of snow Wednesday and then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet, Thursday. Temperatures are expected to warm up Friday to Monday with highs in the low-40s and lows between 23 and 31 degrees.
  • Leavenworth is expected to receive seven to 13 inches of snow Wednesday and then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet, Thursday. Friday to Monday temperatures are forecasted to have highs around 40 and lows around 20.
  • Chelan is forecasted to received five to 11 inches of snow Wednesday and then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet, Thursday. Friday to Monday temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to high-30s with lows in the mid-20s.
  • Omak is expected is four to seven inches of snow Wednesday and then snow, possibly mixed with rain, Thursday. Friday to Monday temperatures are forecasted in the high-30s to low-40s with lows in the mid-20s.

Pete O’Cain: 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or twitter.com/PeterOCain

