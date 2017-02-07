State Patrol to you: Slow down

NCW — Slippery road conditions continue to take their toll on drivers and vehicles with over 40 accidents — almost all non-injury — reported in the area Monday and early Tuesday.

RiverCom dispatch logs show 36 accidents from midnight Monday to early Tuesday morning in Chelan County, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. There was one accident reported Monday in Douglas County and two in Okanogan County.

State Patrol reported six accidents from 9 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday on highways in Chelan and Douglas counties.

State Patrol spokesman Brian Moore has repeatedly stated that winter collisions can be prevented by driving slower.

Driving conditions are expected to worsen Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday.

“If we have another significant snowfall like we did Sunday to Monday, then drivers are going to have to slow down,” Moore said.

Area forecasts:

Wenatchee is forecasted to receive three to seven inches of snow Wednesday and then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet, Thursday. Temperatures are expected to warm up Friday to Monday with highs in the low-40s and lows between 23 and 31 degrees.

Leavenworth is expected to receive seven to 13 inches of snow Wednesday and then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet, Thursday. Friday to Monday temperatures are forecasted to have highs around 40 and lows around 20.

Chelan is forecasted to received five to 11 inches of snow Wednesday and then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet, Thursday. Friday to Monday temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to high-30s with lows in the mid-20s.

Omak is expected is four to seven inches of snow Wednesday and then snow, possibly mixed with rain, Thursday. Friday to Monday temperatures are forecasted in the high-30s to low-40s with lows in the mid-20s.

Pete O’Cain: 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or twitter.com/PeterOCain