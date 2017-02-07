Summer camp fair includes over 20 organizations

WENATCHEE — Icicle Creek Center for the Arts will hold its first “Summer Camp Fair” at Pybus Public Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

More than 20 organizations will be on hand to provide information about summer camp programs in North Central Washington.

Participating organizations include Wenatchee River Institute, Wenatchee Valley Museum, AppleSox Baseball, Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center, Actualize Sports, Camp Camrec, Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club, Columbia River Music Conservatory, Seeds Learning Center, Tall Timbers, Eastmont Parks and Rec, Lake Wenatchee YMCA, Camp…