The Wenatchee World

Weather:

13°

Forecast

Weather

Overnight

Lo14° Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi26° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi25° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi34° Wintry Mix then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo32° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Summer camp fair includes over 20 organizations

by Lindsay Francis
Celebrations
WENATCHEE — Icicle Creek Center for the Arts will hold its first “Summer Camp Fair” at Pybus Public Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

More than 20 organizations will be on hand to provide information about summer camp programs in North Central Washington.

Participating organizations include Wenatchee River Institute, Wenatchee Valley Museum, AppleSox Baseball, Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center, Actualize Sports, Camp Camrec, Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club, Columbia River Music Conservatory, Seeds Learning Center, Tall Timbers, Eastmont Parks and Rec, Lake Wenatchee YMCA, Camp…

