Surgeon first in state to use new technique

SPOKANE — A Deaconess Hospital surgeon has become the first in Washington state to perform a heart valve replacement surgery using a new, less invasive technique.

Dr. Hassan Tehrani performed “sutureless” heart surgery on a patient in December, the first surgery since the Food and Drug Administration approved the procedure last August.

Heart valve surgery usually treats stenosis, a condition in which the valve has narrowed enough to obstruct blood flow. Heart valves open and close every time the heart…