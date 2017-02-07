Traffic camera firm to pay Chicago $20 million after bribery scheme

CHICAGO — A company that operates red-light traffic cameras will pay Chicago $20 million to settle a lawsuit arising from a bribery scheme between the firm’s former chief executive and a city transportation official, officials said on Monday.

Redflex Traffic Systems Inc previously operated Chicago’s red-light enforcement program, which used camera systems to catch motorists running red lights. As in other cities where similar systems are in place, it has been unpopular with drivers who were cited for traffic infractions.