Transitional workshop for students with developmental disabilities

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District and Chelan County Developmental Disabilities will host a workshop on transitional training for high school students with developmental disabilities on Feb. 13.

It is open to the public and will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wenatchee School District Office main board room, 235 Sunset Ave.

The workshop will provide parents and caregivers of students a better understanding of Person-Centered Plans, a process of helping students with disabilities plan for their future.

Workshop leaders…