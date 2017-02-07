The Wenatchee World

Weather:

13°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo14° Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi26° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi25° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi34° Wintry Mix then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo32° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Transitional workshop for students with developmental disabilities

by Linda Barta
Celebrations
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District and Chelan County Developmental Disabilities will host a workshop on transitional training for high school students with developmental disabilities on Feb. 13. 

It is open to the public and will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wenatchee School District Office main board room, 235 Sunset Ave.

The workshop will provide parents and caregivers of students a better understanding of Person-Centered Plans, a process of helping students with disabilities plan for their future.

Workshop leaders…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 