Volunteers needed for senior exercise program

by Lindsay Francis
WENATCHEE — The Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) program is looking for volunteers for its senior exercise program. The next instructor training class will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Wellness Place, 609 Okanogan Ave.

Volunteers will lead exercise classes using SAIL’s comprehensive curriculum. Classes focus on enhancing balance, promoting cardiovascular health and building muscle strength.

For more information, call 888-9933 or email erin@wellnessplacewenatchee.org.

