Wage increase approved for PUD union workers

WENATCHEE — About 400 members of the electrical union that serves the Chelan County PUD got a new one-year contract Monday that includes a 3 percent wage increase.

PUD commissioners approved the contract Monday with Local 77 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The wage increase brings the journeyman lineman wage to $43.59/hour, PUD records show.

The union’s existing 2-year contract expires March 31. Union members and management agreed on a one-year contract term over uncertainty about the future…