Winter Storm Warning issued February 07 at 3:30PM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM EXPECTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY... .A moist and cold low pressure system is expected to bring initially accumulating snow across the region followed by a change over period that could include freezing rain and sleet for parts of the region. In the mountains, more heavy snow is anticipated. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM PST

Tonight

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi25° Heavy Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi35° Wintry Mix Likely then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Showers

Friday

Hi37° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi36° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Wage increase approved for PUD union workers

by Christine Pratt
Business
WENATCHEE — About 400 members of the electrical union that serves the Chelan County PUD got a new one-year contract Monday that includes a 3 percent wage increase.

PUD commissioners approved the contract Monday with Local 77 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The wage increase brings the journeyman lineman wage to $43.59/hour, PUD records show.

The union’s existing 2-year contract expires March 31. Union members and management agreed on a one-year contract term over uncertainty about the future…

