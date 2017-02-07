Wenatchee Bantam Hockey team brings home the Clearwater Classic Hockey championship

From Feb. 3-5, the Wenatchee Bantam Hockey team played in the Clearwater Classic Hockey Tournament in Lewiston, Idaho. The team played with intensity and heart. The coaches did a fantastic job of focusing the team and getting all players out and playing.

The team played its first game Friday night against McCall, Idaho. Wenatchee played a great game and won 9-1. The second game against Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, was another great game and the boys played well together. The passing…