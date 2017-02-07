The Wenatchee World

18°

Winter Storm Watch issued February 07 at 3:41AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM EXPECTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY... .A MOIST AND COLD LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BRING INITIALLY ACCUMULATING SNOW IN THE BASIN FOLLOWED BY A MESSY CHANGE OVER PERIOD THAT COULD INCLUDE FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET FOR PARTS OF THE REGION. IN THE MOUNTAINS, MORE HEAVY SNOW IS ANTICIPATED.

Today

Hi26° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi25° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi34° Wintry Mix then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo32° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

WSU falls to visiting USC

by Reuters
College Sports
PULLMAN — USC sophomore forward Chimezie Metu scored a career-high 29 points as the Trojans beat Washington State 86-77 on Saturday night and completed their first weekly conference road sweep since 2011.

Metu made 12 of 14 shots from the field and pulled down eight rebounds for USC (20-4, 7-4 Pac-12), which beat Washington on Wednesday. The Trojans hadn't pulled off the road sweep of the Washington schools since 2002. Metu's previous career high was 24, set Jan. 15 against…

