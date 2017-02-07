WSU falls to visiting USC

PULLMAN — USC sophomore forward Chimezie Metu scored a career-high 29 points as the Trojans beat Washington State 86-77 on Saturday night and completed their first weekly conference road sweep since 2011.

Metu made 12 of 14 shots from the field and pulled down eight rebounds for USC (20-4, 7-4 Pac-12), which beat Washington on Wednesday. The Trojans hadn't pulled off the road sweep of the Washington schools since 2002. Metu's previous career high was 24, set Jan. 15 against…