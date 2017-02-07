Zags hold on top No. 1 ranking in the nation

Gonzaga remained No. 1 in the men’s basketball college poll after its two closest pursuers dropped games in another upset-fi lled week of college basketball.

The Zags (24-0) picked up 59 of 65 fi rst-place votes and 1,619 points. They had 46 fi rstplace votes and 1,594 points last week.

Defending champion Villanova moved from fourth to second and cut into Gonzaga’s overall lead. The Wildcats received six fi rst-place votes and 1,565 points.

Gonzaga was 90 points ahead of…