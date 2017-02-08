The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 2:55PM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road.

This Afternoon

Hi21° Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Rain then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Fog

Adrián and Keisha Castañeda: A reluctant immigrant crosses the border for family, finds love

Website Staff
Second of three parts

Keisha Castañeda grew up in the United States and is a teacher at Joyful Scholars Montessori and her husband Adrián Castañeda is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico.

 

Adrián Castañeda was born not far from the U.S. border as one of four children and was training as an engineer when he received word that his mother, then living in Arizona, was seriously ill.

He’s a gentle and thoughtful human being who exudes confidence and a resilient spirit.

Adrián says he tried…

