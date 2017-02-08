Adrián and Keisha Castañeda: A reluctant immigrant crosses the border for family, finds love

Second of three parts

Keisha Castañeda grew up in the United States and is a teacher at Joyful Scholars Montessori and her husband Adrián Castañeda is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico.

Adrián Castañeda was born not far from the U.S. border as one of four children and was training as an engineer when he received word that his mother, then living in Arizona, was seriously ill.

He’s a gentle and thoughtful human being who exudes confidence and a resilient spirit.

Adrián says he tried…