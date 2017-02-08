Adrián and Keisha Castañeda: A reluctant immigrant crosses the border for family, finds love

Adrián Castañeda was born not far from the U.S. border as one of four children and was training as an engineer when he received word that his mother, then living in Arizona, was seriously ill.

He’s a gentle and thoughtful human being who exudes confidence and a resilient spirit.

Adrián says he tried to go through legal channels to come to this country to visit his mother, but the request was denied. At the time, Adrián says, he believed his…