Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 4:23AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY... .A moist and cold low pressure system is expected to initially bring accumulating snow across the region, followed by a change over period that could include freezing rain and sleet for parts of the region. In the mountains, more heavy snow is anticipated. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

Today

Hi25° Snow Showers Likely and Patchy Fog then Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi36° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Bruins fire coach Julien, name Cassidy interim

by World news services
BOSTON — Boston Bruins coach Claude Julien was fired Tuesday morning after 10 years on the job. Julien, 56, had been the NHL's longest-tenured coach and is the Bruins' all-time leader in coaching victories with 419. He guided the team to a Stanley Cup championship in 2011, the Bruins' first title in 39 years.

Bruce Cassidy will replace Julien as the team's interim coach. This season, Boston (26-23-6, 58 points) is fourth in the Atlantic Division standings and ninth in the…

