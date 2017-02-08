Bruins fire coach Julien, name Cassidy interim

BOSTON — Boston Bruins coach Claude Julien was fired Tuesday morning after 10 years on the job. Julien, 56, had been the NHL's longest-tenured coach and is the Bruins' all-time leader in coaching victories with 419. He guided the team to a Stanley Cup championship in 2011, the Bruins' first title in 39 years.

Bruce Cassidy will replace Julien as the team's interim coach. This season, Boston (26-23-6, 58 points) is fourth in the Atlantic Division standings and ninth in the…