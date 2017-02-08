The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 2:55PM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road.

This Afternoon

Hi21° Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Rain then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Fog

Burston named BCHL Player of the Week

Wenatchee Wild’s Colin Burston was named the British Columbia Hockey League’s player of the week with his outstanding performances against Surrey Feb. 3-4.

Burston recorded four goals and three assists in two games as the Wild won both contests at Town Toyota Center. Burston had two assists in Friday’s contest before erupting for four goals of his own on Saturday. He also added an assist in the 9-1 won whitewashing of the Eagles on Saturday.

Burston, a third-year player out…

