Burston named BCHL Player of the Week

Wenatchee Wild’s Colin Burston was named the British Columbia Hockey League’s player of the week with his outstanding performances against Surrey Feb. 3-4.

Burston recorded four goals and three assists in two games as the Wild won both contests at Town Toyota Center. Burston had two assists in Friday’s contest before erupting for four goals of his own on Saturday. He also added an assist in the 9-1 won whitewashing of the Eagles on Saturday.

Burston, a third-year player out…