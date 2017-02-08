City group returns from journey to Mexico

WENATCHEE — Seven delegates from Wenatchee traveled to central Mexico recently to familiarize themselves with Mexican culture.

“It was just a whole new adventure and to go with people from my community and to see it through different eyes it was good,” said Linda Haglund, Wenatchee Downtown Association director. “It was really, really good.”

Mayor Frank Kuntz described the trip as a way of reconfirming the city’s commitment to Latino residents who make up 30 percent of the city’s population — by…