The Wenatchee World

Weather:

16°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 4:23AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY... .A moist and cold low pressure system is expected to initially bring accumulating snow across the region, followed by a change over period that could include freezing rain and sleet for parts of the region. In the mountains, more heavy snow is anticipated. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

Today

Hi25° Snow Showers Likely and Patchy Fog then Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi36° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Commentary | Uninspired? Huskies’ struggles have nothing to do Fultz

by Matt CalkinsThe Seattle Times
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

The comment has become inevitable.

The Huskies fall behind, an opposing player gets pumped up and a broadcaster can’t help but remark how Markelle Fultz looks uninspired.

Pac-12 Network analyst Don MacLean was the latest.

“I came into this game more excited than it appears Fultz has,” MacLean said during the first half of Washington’s 41-point loss to UCLA.

And when play-by-play man JB Long pointed out that Fultz generally has an understated look, MacLean wasn’t having it.

“OK, be…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 