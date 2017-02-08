Commentary | Uninspired? Huskies’ struggles have nothing to do Fultz

The comment has become inevitable.

The Huskies fall behind, an opposing player gets pumped up and a broadcaster can’t help but remark how Markelle Fultz looks uninspired.

Pac-12 Network analyst Don MacLean was the latest.

“I came into this game more excited than it appears Fultz has,” MacLean said during the first half of Washington’s 41-point loss to UCLA.

And when play-by-play man JB Long pointed out that Fultz generally has an understated look, MacLean wasn’t having it.

“OK, be…