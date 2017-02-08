Darrel Wayne England
Darrel Wayne England, 62, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.…
Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 9:13AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS
Hi25° Heavy Snow
Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix
Hi36° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain
Lo31° Mostly Cloudy
Hi37° Slight Chance Showers
Lo28° Partly Cloudy
Hi37° Mostly Sunny
Lo25° Partly Cloudy
Hi35° Mostly Sunny
Lo23° Partly Cloudy
Darrel Wayne England, 62, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.…