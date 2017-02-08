Dempsey plays first half of Sounders’ scrimmage loss

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sounders forward Clint Dempsey took another step towards being able to compete during the regular season, playing the entire first half of his team’s 1-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes in a scrimmage in Tucson, Ariz. on Tuesday. Dempsey played just 30 minutes of his team’s pre-season opener on Saturday, so the additional 15 minutes was a positive step. Still, he was kept off the field in the second half as the Sounders continue to ease him…