Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 4:23AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY... .A moist and cold low pressure system is expected to initially bring accumulating snow across the region, followed by a change over period that could include freezing rain and sleet for parts of the region. In the mountains, more heavy snow is anticipated. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

Today

Hi25° Snow Showers Likely and Patchy Fog then Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi36° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Dempsey plays first half of Sounders’ scrimmage loss

by World news services
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sounders forward Clint Dempsey took another step towards being able to compete during the regular season, playing the entire first half of his team’s 1-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes in a scrimmage in Tucson, Ariz. on Tuesday. Dempsey played just 30 minutes of his team’s pre-season opener on Saturday, so the additional 15 minutes was a positive step. Still, he was kept off the field in the second half as the Sounders continue to ease him…

