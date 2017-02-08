Enchilada Ring makes plenty of servings

This Chicken Enchilada Ring is not only big on flavor, but low in fat and calories, too. The outside base is made with reduced-fat crescent rolls that are folded over of filling of chili-spiced chicken, olives and canned greened chilies. Don’t worry about the lengthy ingredient list, most are pantry staples. And for the cooked shredded chicken? Use rotisserie chicken.

Chicken Enchilada Ring

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

3 1/2 to 4 cups cooked shredded chicken