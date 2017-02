No one should have been surprised when President Trump raged that the “so-called judge” who blocked his travel ban should be blamed “if something happens.” It is clear by now that the leader of the free world has the emotional maturity of a 2-year-old who kicks, punches and holds his breath when he can’t have ice cream.

He dismisses anything he doesn’t want to hear as “fake news,” which is the equivalent of holding his hands over his ears. A…