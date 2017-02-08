The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 2:55PM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road.

Everybody Out | King Creek Tour

by By Andy Dappen
Attractions: A pleasant, relatively private area providing pretty views over the Blewett Pass: a destination for all types of snow play (light touring, snowshoeing, telemark skiing and ski touring). A Forest Service Road provides an easy route for touring uphill and climbs pleasant east-facing slopes, studded with ponderosa pines, that intermediate ski tourers will enjoy skiing down. The trailhead is quite low on the Blewett Pass Highway, making this a tour that folks from the Lower Valley can access much…

