Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 4:23AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY... .A moist and cold low pressure system is expected to initially bring accumulating snow across the region, followed by a change over period that could include freezing rain and sleet for parts of the region. In the mountains, more heavy snow is anticipated. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

Today

Hi25° Snow Showers Likely and Patchy Fog then Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi36° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Falcons hire former UW coach Sarkisian as offensive coordinator

by World news services
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Steve Sarkisian, 42, who served as Alabama's offensive coordinator, agreed to terms with the Falcons to replace Kyle Shanahan as offensive coordinator Tuesday.

Sarkisian was the head coach at Washington and USC, where he left in disgrace over an alcohol problem in 2015.

He was the quarterback coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2004, but has never called play in the NFL. Norv Turner was the head coach, and Jimmy Raye was the offensive coordinator for the…

