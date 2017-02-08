Falcons hire former UW coach Sarkisian as offensive coordinator

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Steve Sarkisian, 42, who served as Alabama's offensive coordinator, agreed to terms with the Falcons to replace Kyle Shanahan as offensive coordinator Tuesday.

Sarkisian was the head coach at Washington and USC, where he left in disgrace over an alcohol problem in 2015.

He was the quarterback coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2004, but has never called play in the NFL. Norv Turner was the head coach, and Jimmy Raye was the offensive coordinator for the…