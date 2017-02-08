Fighting noxious weeds in shrub-steppe country

WENATCHEE — The time is always right to start thinking about the control and eradication of noxious and invasive weeds in our valley.

“Noxious and invasive plant species can change an ecosystem. They are a big threat by occupying habitat and crowding out native plants by being good propagators,” says Jim Evans, plant ecologist and stewardship program manager for the Washington Native Plant Society.

Invasive plant species are the biggest danger to our area’s shrub-steppe habitats. Native plant and animal…