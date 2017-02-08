The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 2:55PM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road.

Fighting noxious weeds in shrub-steppe country

by Tricia Cook
WENATCHEE — The time is always right to start thinking about the control and eradication of noxious and invasive weeds in our valley.

“Noxious and invasive plant species can change an ecosystem. They are a big threat by occupying habitat and crowding out native plants by being good propagators,” says Jim Evans, plant ecologist and stewardship program manager for the Washington Native Plant Society.

Invasive plant species are the biggest danger to our area’s shrub-steppe habitats. Native plant and animal…

