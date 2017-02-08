Gilbert “Gib” Hartsell Edwards
Gilbert “Gib” Hartsell Edwards
Wenatchee, WA
Gilbert “Gib” Hartsell Edwards, 86, died on February 6, 2017, in Wenatchee,
WA, from Alzheimer’s disease. Gib was born on October 22, 1930, in Clarkston,
WA, to Hartzel Lowell Edwards and Joyce Aliene Brackett. He spent his youth in
Clarkston, WA. The family moved to Okanogan, WA, where Gib graduated from
Okanogan High School. After graduation, Gib attended Wenatchee Valley College.
He served as a Corpsman in the Navy and was stationed in Adack, AK. He then
attended Whitworth College and graduated with a degree in Education.
He began his teaching career at Washington Elementary in 1957, where he met
his wife, Charlene Gaylis Cook. They were happily married on September 13,
1958, and celebrated 58 wonderful years.
After teaching at Washington Elementary for three years, Gib and Charlene took
a job teaching with the Department of Defense in Kaiserslautern, Germany,
where they taught for five years. Both of their daughters, Gretchen and Gyna,
were born while they were in Germany. Upon their return to Wenatchee, Gib
team-taught 4th grade with Lois Schopp at Washington Elementary for the
majority of his teaching career. During his time at Washington Elementary, Gib
started the Gruppe Edelweiss, German dance group, which he enjoyed for many
years. He also served as a track coach at Washington.
Gib also had many other interests including ski patrol at Mission Ridge,
Apollo Club member, hiking and backpacking with students and family. He
watched many sporting events of his grandsons, and volunteered on field trips
at Columbia Elementary School until he was 80 years old. Upon retirement in
1988, Gib and Charlene joined the Bavarian Volksport Club. They walked, biked
and swam in all 50 of the United States. He completed over 1,700 Volkswalk
events (12,000 miles).
We wish to express sincere appreciation to the staff at Highgate, the care
partners at the Highgate Cottage and Hospice nurses.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife,
Gaylis Charlene; daughters: Gretchen (Rob) Cline of Wenatchee, WA, Gyna (Mike)
Clement of Owasso, OK; grandchildren: Rhett and Rheid Cline, Ryan and Amber
Clement; and sister, Marilyn Bauer of Salem, OR.
A Celebration of Life will be held at their church, First United Methodist
Church, in Wenatchee, WA, at 941 Washington Street on Friday, February 10,
2017, at 3:30 p.m. The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to
UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief), a non-profit organization
dedicated to alleviating human suffering around the globe. Arrangements are
assisted by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
