Weather:

16°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 4:23AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY... .A moist and cold low pressure system is expected to initially bring accumulating snow across the region, followed by a change over period that could include freezing rain and sleet for parts of the region. In the mountains, more heavy snow is anticipated. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

Today

Hi25° Snow Showers Likely and Patchy Fog then Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi36° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Gonzaga’s Williams-Goss climbing the ladder in player of year rankings

by Jim MeehanThe Spokesman-Review
College Sports
Nigel Williams-Goss didn't play in Saturday's blowout win over Santa Clara because of a sore ankle.

Gonzaga's junior guard did play Thursday on a sore ankle in the second half. He torched BYU for 24 of his 33 points in an 85-75 road victory on national television.

That should move him up in the rankings. Like the Zags' methodical march to No. 1 in the polls, Williams-Goss has been gaining ground in the weekly ratings for college basketball's player of…

