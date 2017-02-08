Gonzaga’s Williams-Goss climbing the ladder in player of year rankings

Nigel Williams-Goss didn't play in Saturday's blowout win over Santa Clara because of a sore ankle.

Gonzaga's junior guard did play Thursday on a sore ankle in the second half. He torched BYU for 24 of his 33 points in an 85-75 road victory on national television.

That should move him up in the rankings. Like the Zags' methodical march to No. 1 in the polls, Williams-Goss has been gaining ground in the weekly ratings for college basketball's player of…