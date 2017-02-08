The Wenatchee World

Weather:

16°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Storm Warning issued February 07 at 10:00PM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY... .A moist and cold low pressure system is expected to initially bring accumulating snow across the region, followed by a change over period that could include freezing rain and sleet for parts of the region. In the mountains, more heavy snow is anticipated. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO

Overnight

Lo15° Patchy Fog

Wednesday

Hi25° Snow Showers Likely and Patchy Fog then Heavy Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi36° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Good for the heart: Give your Valentine a delectable chocolate gift

by Ellie KriegerThe Washington Post
Send to Kindle
Print This

This recipe is a luscious way to celebrate your love, or at least your love of chocolate, in a way that loves you back.

It has just four easy-to-find ingredients, each lending its own sensuous element and remarkable health benefits. Rich, dark chocolate, with its intoxicating melt-in-your mouth quality; a touch of fragrant grated orange zest; a generous helping of crunchy almonds; and chewy, sweet-tart dried cherries all bring a considerable dose of health-protective antioxidants along with their flavor. The…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 